AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned 8.53% of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,140,000.

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAFM opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $25.94.

About AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

