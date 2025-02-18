888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.3 days.

888 Price Performance

EIHDF stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Monday. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

