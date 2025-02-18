888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 759,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the January 15th total of 707,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.3 days.
888 Price Performance
EIHDF stock remained flat at $0.87 during trading on Monday. 888 has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
888 Company Profile
