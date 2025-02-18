8,349 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.2 %

SNDR opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

