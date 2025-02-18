438,469 Shares in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 438,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,736,000. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citizens & Northern Corp owned approximately 3.11% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGE opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

