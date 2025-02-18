3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $148.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. The trade was a 34.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,450.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in 3M by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 418,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

