2,102 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $290.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $356.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $293.70.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

