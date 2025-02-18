1,087 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Purchased by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

