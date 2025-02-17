Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Up 5.6% in January

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 240,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Youdao by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 255,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,631. Youdao has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 146.71 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50.

Separately, Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

