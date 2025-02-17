Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of XOS opened at $3.09 on Monday. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,642 shares in the company, valued at $830,568. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,707.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,275.90. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
