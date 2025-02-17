Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,700 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 380,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XOS Stock Performance

Shares of XOS opened at $3.09 on Monday. XOS has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at XOS

In other news, General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 20,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,642 shares in the company, valued at $830,568. The trade was a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Liana Pogosyan sold 7,418 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,707.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,275.90. This represents a 10.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk lowered shares of XOS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of XOS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

