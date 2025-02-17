Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. The trade was a 17.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherry Aulin sold 18,709 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $770,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,891. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 188.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.