Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $56.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 188.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of XENE stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
