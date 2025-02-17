Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $6.34 Million Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCG. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $93.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $70.48 and a 52-week high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

