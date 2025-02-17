Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 106,355 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106,355 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 8.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $194.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

