Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.17. The company has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

