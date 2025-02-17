WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

WH Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $15.19 on Monday. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

