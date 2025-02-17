WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
WH Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $15.19 on Monday. WH Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.
