Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) recently:
- 2/14/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2025 – 10x Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/18/2025 – 10x Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 1/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
10x Genomics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. 4,354,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics
10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 10x Genomics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.