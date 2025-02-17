Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) recently:

2/14/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2025 – 10x Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/18/2025 – 10x Genomics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/13/2025 – 10x Genomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. 4,354,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 28.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.07%. On average, analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,454,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,944,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,373,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 230,145 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,092,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,308,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

