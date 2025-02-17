Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for West Fraser Timber (WFG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) recently:

2/14/2025 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $109.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2025 – West Fraser Timber had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00.

1/20/2025 – West Fraser Timber was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

WFG stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.96. 274,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,923. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.22. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 77.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 40.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

