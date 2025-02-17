Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

