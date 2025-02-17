Wealth Quarterback LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after buying an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

