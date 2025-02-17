Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 505 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,729,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,028,000 after purchasing an additional 463,286 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,584,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Realty Income stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 301.91%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

