Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys 15 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 37.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,601,000 after purchasing an additional 115,603 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 97,001.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,665,000 after purchasing an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $751.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $761.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

