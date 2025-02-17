Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires 369 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $522.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $498.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

