WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.3% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $409.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $404.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $406.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $465.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

