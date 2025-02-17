WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 5,085 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 325.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,387 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,997,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $228.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.49.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.