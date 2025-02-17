WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases 109 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 649.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

NYSE:YUM opened at $147.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $149.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

