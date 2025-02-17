WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.50. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

