WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $13,779,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 454,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHE stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

