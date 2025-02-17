WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $18,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.06 and its 200 day moving average is $271.87.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

