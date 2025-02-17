WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 23,134 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after buying an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,490.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 540,594 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 534,982 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

