WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 13,716 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.