Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.55.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Waystar from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waystar from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James raised Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waystar in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waystar during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at $78,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
