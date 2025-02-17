Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $104.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 568,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,472.96. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,419,362.80. This trade represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

