Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $2.27 Million Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,660,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. The trade was a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $156,633.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,116.89. The trade was a 31.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,976 shares of company stock worth $5,576,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ALRM opened at $62.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

