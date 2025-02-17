Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2,586.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.