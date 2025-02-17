Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Teradyne by 22.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 21.9% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 223.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $113.25 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

