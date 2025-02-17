Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,951,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,433,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,611,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,315,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $108.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $108.79.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Melius cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

