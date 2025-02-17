Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $66.57 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

