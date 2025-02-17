Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Increased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $52,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $150,448,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,833,000 after purchasing an additional 352,460 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.28 and its 200 day moving average is $287.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $302.95.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

