Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.17. The stock has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

