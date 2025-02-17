Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,277,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

