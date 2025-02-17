Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 27.0% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $152,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

