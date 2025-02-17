Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Cooksen Wealth LLC

Cooksen Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cooksen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,230,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 80,279 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

