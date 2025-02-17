Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Evergreen Wealth Management LLC

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 40,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $69.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $66.64 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

