Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $43,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,099,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,992,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,170,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

