Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,738,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,385,000 after acquiring an additional 375,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,646,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $80.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

