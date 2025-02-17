Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.