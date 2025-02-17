Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.5% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $187,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,523,000. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 28,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 73,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

