Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

