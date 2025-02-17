Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,332,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,779,000 after buying an additional 121,805 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,856,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11,262.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,296,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,789,000 after acquiring an additional 523,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 488,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $118.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

