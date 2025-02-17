Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Mainsail Asset Management LLC

Mainsail Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.6% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

