Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 530 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanich Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $583.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.34 and a 200 day moving average of $575.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $510.45 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

